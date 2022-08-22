HMS Penzance Arrives In Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 22 August 2022 .

HMS Penzance has arrived in Her Majesty’s Naval Base Gibraltar for a routine logistical visit.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The Sandown-class minehunter was commissioned by the Royal Navy in 1998. She is named after the seaside town of Penzance in Cornwall and is the fourth vessel to bear the name.

As one of the Royal Navy’s minehunter vessels, HMS Penzance’s primary role is to neutralise underwater threats. Like all Sandown-class vessels, she is most effective in deeper waters, so she can often be found surveying shipping routes or clearing the way for military operations.





