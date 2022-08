Testing Of Alarms In The Naval Base - Wednesday 24th August

The public are advised that, as part of contingency planning, the Naval Base routinely tests its alarms. The next alarm test will take place on Wednesday 23rd August at 10:00am.

A spokesperson for British Forces Gibraltar said: “Members of the public should not be concerned and no action is required.”