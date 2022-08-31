Dolphins Youth Club Visit London

Written by YGTV Team on 31 August 2022 .

On Wednesday 17th August 2022, eleven young people from the Dolphins Youth Club from the 14+ age group and four members of staff from the Gibraltar Youth Service, embarked on a 6-day trip to London.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This marked an end to their Giving Back to the Community” Project, in which the young people have worked hard and taken part in, over the last couple of months, and thus, selected for the trip. The project consisted in learning about the importance of “giving back” and taking part in motivational and inspirational presentations from the founders of local charities Caring for Gibraltar and The EV Foundation. This was followed by the young people researching, organising and planning their own Charity Community BBQ fundraiser, raising funds, and, whilst doing so, developing and gaining a lot of life skills and gratitude.

The leisurely and educational activities of this trip allowed the young people to experience the culture and excitement of being in Central London. They also got to experience a different form of travel, which was a first for many, such as the busy London Underground, Trains and Buses.

Some of the places visited included; A local Youth Club; where they got to meet other young people and workers and use the clubs facilities such as their Music Studio, in which they got to produce and record their own rap song!

A Trampoline Park, where they had fun getting active by jumping and playing games together and then winding down to a movie at the Cinema.

A visit to The Science Museum, in which the young people enjoyed exploring the different educational exhibitions and soaking up the knowledge. Followed by exploring Piccadilly Circus and Oxford Street and other Shopping Centres.

They also experienced Camden Town where they got to encounter the culture and buzz of the Market with stalls selling fashion, art, music and food.

The whole trip was thoroughly enjoyed by both members and staff and a great memorable experience for all.

The Gibraltar Youth Service would also like to acknowledge the generous donation from Mr Paul Williams in support of this great initiative, Thank you.





