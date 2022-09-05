Water Situation Update – 5th September

Written by YGTV Team on 05 September 2022 .

The Government was this afternoon briefed by the Strategic Coordinating Group on the latest situation regarding water production as well as the effects of the OS 35 vessel incident to our water infrastructure. The meeting was chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister with the Minister for Public Utilities and Minister for the Environment also in attendance.

AquaGib have been working very closely with the Gibraltar Port Authority to ensure, in so far as possible, the protection of all their seawater intakes. The mitigation measures put in place at the time of the OS 35 incident have been effective with AquaGib reporting no oil being absorbed into their system. Divers have been monitoring the salt water intakes at Little Bay and the Waterport area on a daily basis with this continuing for the foreseeable future.



The potable water situation across the AquaGib network remains stable with all Reverse Osmosis Plants working at full production. AquaGib have also advised that the Ministry of Defence have now resolved their own production issues and no longer require the assistance of AquaGib with the supply of potable water. As such, the Government fully expects stock levels to continue to grow over coming days and expects to be in a position to relax some of the remaining restrictions to high consumers later this week.



The Government will continue with the importation of non-potable water by sea with bowsers remaining in place at the lower level of New Harbours Industrial Park. Members of the public are encouraged to use this water for any non-essential activity as this will alleviate pressure from the AquaGib network and allow for even greater increases to stock levels.



Members of the public are reminded that any potable water leaks should be reported to the AquaGib 24-hour emergency helpline on 20073659.



A further meeting of the Strategic Coordinating Group has been scheduled for Wednesday afternoon with the Government expecting to issue an update thereafter, or earlier if required.



