Gibraltar Receives Industry Nomination At Star Awards

Written by YGTV Team on 08 September 2022 .

The Gibraltar Tourist Board has been voted a finalist by travel agent readers in the Star Cultural Tourism Destination category of the Travel Bulletin Star Awards 2022.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Now in its 25th year, the Star Awards are widely recognised in the UK travel industry and serve to reward and celebrate excellence by acknowledging those suppliers that have flourished in the post COVID-19 months, providing the best products and services to travel agents nationwide.

Sitting amongst an impressive line-up of fellow nominees, Greece, Israel, Italy, Jordan, South Africa and Thailand, recognition for Gibraltar is a valued accolade, as these awards are decided exclusively by high street, online and home based travel agent readers and users.

The outright winners will be revealed on Monday 31st October.

Commenting on the nomination, Minister for Business and Tourism, the Hon. Vijay Daryanani said: “I’m delighted for Gibraltar to have been recognised by the industry for such a well-established awards event. Gibraltar is amongst an impressive list of destinations far bigger than our own, but as we know and market, we offer a unique diverse heritage and culture to equal that of any destination. This, once again, demonstrates the importance of pushing the Gibraltar brand abroad, making sure we are visible amongst other destinations in this extremely competitive environment”.





