OS 35 Recovery Coordination Group Update

Written by YGTV Team on 08 September 2022 .

The OS 35 Recovery Coordination Group met this afternoon at No 6 Convent Place. The meeting was chaired by Minister for the Port Vijay Daryanani and was attended by the Captain of the Port and representatives from stakeholder departments and agencies.

A statement from the Government follows below:

SITUATION UPDATE

The situation onboard the vessel is stable, with no significant developments and operations ongoing.

FREE FLOATING SHEEN

As expected, there is some light sheening outside the second boom but all indications are that the amount of free floating sheen is still significantly reduced.

The containment strategy deployed around OS 35 continues with good progress. Successful skimming operations have been taking place throughout the day, with several service craft working to contain any sheening within the second boom.

Additionally, two launches with J formation and a launch with sorbent booms have been operational since early morning to tackle any sheen outside the containment zone.

The salvage team continues clearing the vessel of any materials that could contaminate further.

OFFLOADING

The MULTI CAT NERO cast off with 5 bags full of chemicals and other household garbage which was collected yesterday.

A second port tug was on site to assist the ASTERIAS to come alongside the OS 35 vessel.

PORT OPERATIONS

The Captain of the Port has adopted a staggered approach in the reopening of the Port to allow non bunkering operations as of yesterday evening.

BEACHES

Clean-up efforts have focused on Sandy Bay, Little Bay and Camp Bay.

The oil globules found at Sandy Bay this morning have been cleared with some oil remaining on the outer groins. A section of the shoreline at Little Bay will be cordoned off to the public as there is still a considerable amount of rocks covered in oil.

The boom in place at Catalan Bay has been shortened to mitigate the chances of the boom washing up on the shore if the weather turns for worse over the course of the weekend.

The Recovery Coordination Group will reconvene tomorrow.






