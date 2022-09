Bluefin Tuna Season To Reopen Tomorrow

Written by YGTV Team on 08 September 2022 .

Bluefin tuna season will reopen tomorrow.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Anglers are required to report allfish to the on-call catch reporting number on 54020033 and notto berth atthe North Mole until further notice.

Fishing will be allowed although anglers must not approach the exclusion zone on the Eastside and desist from fishing if any oil sheen is observed.

If anglers spot any sheen, please report this to the EPRU on 58009620.