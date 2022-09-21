Art Hub Studio Visit

Written by YGTV Team on 21 September 2022 .

The Minister for Culture, John Cortes, recently visited the Art Hub Studios in Woolwich, London with a view of considering establishing art studio spaces for artists in Gibraltar.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Accompanied by Gibraltar Cultural Services CEO Seamus Byrne, they were shown round by artists Anna Maconochie and Charlotte Wosiek who is also involved in the running of the facility.

The Art Hub Studios are housed within an industrial site with former Port buildings being used to offer this community service. The building has around 150 units of varying sizes which artists rent on a monthly basis. The facility is run by a non-profit organisation which provides these affordable spaces. The units are used by the artists as working units in which to create their work, with other communal spaces for workshops and shared activities also on offer.





