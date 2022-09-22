Launch Of Book On Bird Migration Between Europe And Africa

Written by YGTV Team on 22 September 2022 .

A new book entitled ‘Bird Migration Between Europe and Africa’ will be launched during this year’s Calpe Conference by John Cortes, Minister for Education, Public Health, Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change, Heritage & Culture.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The official launch of the book, which has been authored by Geraldine, Stewart andClive Finlayson, will be at 5pm this Friday 23rd September at the University of Gibraltar during the 26th Calpe Conference entitled ‘The Palaearctic-African Bird Migration Systems – 50 years on’, which commemorates 50 years since the publication of Oxford scientist Reginald Moreau’s seminal book on this topic.

Copies of the book will be available to purchase from the Gibraltar National Museum shop as from Monday 26th September.