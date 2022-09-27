Autumn Cultural Programme 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 27 September 2022 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced its Autumn Cultural Programme.

The following events, which are very popular in the community, are included:

An Autumn Classical Concert at St Michael’s Cave on Wednesday 19th October

The Gibraltar International Art Exhibition at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery from Wednesday 2nd to Saturday 12th November

The annual Cultural Awards at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre on Wednesday 2nd November

Gibraltar Literature Week at the John Mackintosh Hall from Monday 7th to Saturday 12th November

The Poetry Competition prize giving at the Mario Finlayson National Gallery on Tuesday 8th November

The Bookmark Competition prize giving at the Mario Finlayson National Gallery on Wednesday 9th November

The Christmas Festival of Lights at John Mackintosh Square on Friday 18th November

The Christmas Fun Fair Attractions make a return as from Friday 25th November. Venue to be confirmed

The Minister for Culture, The Hon Prof John Cortes said: “Once again this coming season we will be able to enjoy the wide cultural offer of our Autumn programme. Following our successful

cultural initiative in London recently, we are now further consolidating our cultural foundations in these events. Gibraltar’s Cultural Renaissance continues this Autumn!”





