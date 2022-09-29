General Medical Council To Deliver Essential Mandatory Training In Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 29 September 2022 .

The General Medical Council (GMC), the governing body for doctors, is coming to Gibraltar to undergo some essential Mandatory training over a two-day period.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

The purpose of the training is to ensure all registered GMC doctors in Gibraltar are working to ‘Good Medical Practice’ as set by the GMC. It is essential that doctors are freed up to attend as it is not only to enhance their practice but to protect the public and ensure they receive high quality and effective clinical care, resulting in positive outcomes.

The training is scheduled for the 4th and 5th October 2022. As a result, the GHA will have to free up doctors to attend these training sessions.

The GHA therefore asks the general public to only make urgent appointments on the 4th and 5th October as skeleton staff will be in place. However, the GHA can assure the public if there is an urgency to be seen then they will be seen.

The Director General Professor Patrick Geoghegan would like to thank the public for their understanding and stressed that all emergency services will continue to be available throughout the period.





