OS 35 Update – Preparations Underway for Easterly Swells

Written by YGTV Team on 30 September 2022 .

The Captain of the Port has briefed the Recovery Coordination Group, Chaired by Minister for the Port Vijay Daryanani, this afternoon on the latest developments regarding the OS 35.

PREPARATIONS FOR EASTERLY SWELLS



The Captain of the Port has formalised a plan, together with Resolve, in preparation of easterly swells that are expected to develop tomorrow afternoon.



The Captain of the Port has shared the plan with Spanish counterparts.



Diving operations to recover some oil residues took place this morning.



The perimeter boom around the vessel will be removed in stages, in order to prevent it from becoming damaged and generating debris during the swells. This will be cleaned and refurbished during the time that it is removed, and will be ready for redeployment by Monday morning if weather conditions permit.



VESSELS TO REMAIN ON SITE THROUGHOUT



The escape of some oil residues from the vessel as a result of the swell can be reasonably expected.



The Gibraltar Port Authority, will deploy additional resources to the site in order to mitigate the impact of any oil that escapes the vessel, and in close coordination with Salvamar will remain on site throughout the weekend, for as long as weather conditions are safe to do so. This will allow them to react to the impacts of the swell on the vessel as quickly as possible.



CLEANUP AT SEVEN SISTERS PROGRESSING



The Department of the Environment continue to conduct daily shoreline assessments.



The cleanup operation at Seven Sisters is ongoing, with pebble washing to continue over the course of the weekend.



