GSLA Summer Stay And Play Programme

Written by YGTV Team on 03 October 2022 .

This summer the GSLA’ s Stay and Play Programme continued its long standing service for children with disabilities with the new format that was implemented during COVID that proved extremely popular and was well received by children, parents and staff.

A statement from the Government follows below:

40 children registered and attended the Programme – the highest number of children registered to date – this reflects the work done throughout the years and the relationship that has been builtwith the parents that entrust their children to the scheme. This year theBathingPavilionwas introduced to the daily venue rotation, this was very well received by all and the integration with the community was highlighted.Afurther emphasis on life skills to this year’s Programme has also been a resounding success.

The Minister for Youth and Sport, Steven Linares, was delighted with the programme, adding that: “It continues to amaze me year on year how the programme reinvents itself to provide an improved version to the children it caters for. I will never tire from witnessing the smiles on the participants faces. Well done to all!! I am already looking forward to new additions next summer!”





