DAWN's World Mental Health Day Statement

Written by YGTV Team on 10 October 2022 .

Below follows DAWN's World Mental Health Day statement:

Today, being World Mental Health Day, Dignity at Work Now would like to point out the strong link between mental health and workplace bullying.

Bullying behaviours have a negative impact on our emotional wellbeing and mental health. Bullying causes feelings of rejection, exclusion, isolation, low self-esteem and some individuals can develop depression and anxiety disorders as a result. In some cases it can develop into Acute Stress Disorder and or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.



The effect of bullying at work is a major mental health concern in our society, which deserves the implementation and the enforcement of the revised policy in keeping with the Employment (bullying at work) Act 2014.

We call on all authorities, institutions, managers and society at large to take responsibility in the protection of employees dignity and integral mental health.



The mental health of an individual is the mental health of an entire society.