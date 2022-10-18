GFSB Business Podcast Returns This Week

Written by YGTV Team on 18 October 2022 .

Today season three of the GFSB Business Podcast launched with an interview with Gibraltar’s Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo.

A statement from the GFSB follows below:

The episode covers his path into politics and the similarities between the legal and political professions. Speaking with host David Revagliatte about the impact of the cost of living crisis on business, Mr Picardo highlights Gibraltar’s capped 8% rise in electricity and water bills as good compared to energy rises elsewhere. When asked how the EU talks were progressing, Mr Picardo talks of the complexities involved in delivering a deal and acknowledged, “If we succeed in having a treaty that’s safe and secure for Gibraltar, that will be very positive and down to the various negotiating teams involved. If we fail, the failure will be all mine.”

Now on its third season, the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses’ podcast features interviews with senior leaders and entrepreneurs from Gibraltar’s diverse business sectors. There is a new episode every Tuesday, and all episodes to date are available on major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple, and Google podcasts. More info at gfsb.gi

