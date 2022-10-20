Road Closures and Parking Restrictions

Written by YGTV Team on 20 October 2022 .

Please note that due to the Battle of Trafalgar Remembrance Service tomorrow morning, a number of parking restrictions and traffic diversions will be in place.

Parking Restrictions



From 2pm today (Thursday) until the ceremony ends tomorrow (approx. 1030am), there will be no parking at:



Trafalgar Hill, including the Taxi Rank, Bus Stop and Loading Bay.



Entrance to Prince Edward’s Road by rear of Trafalgar Cemetery.



Outside the old Queen’s Cinema.



Exit to Grand Parade Car Park.



Road Closure



Trafalgar Hill into Main Street will be closed to all traffic from opposite the rear of the Trafalgar Sports Bar to Referendum Gates from approximately 9am to 1030am on Friday.



Diversion



During this time, traffic coming down Europa Road that wishes to head towards Main Street must do so using the Trafalgar Roundabout.



Taxi Stand



During the ceremony, the Taxi Stand on Trafalgar Hill will also be temporarily closed.



