Condolence Letter Received From Sister City, Raleigh, North Carolina

Written by YGTV Team on 21 October 2022 .

The Chief Minister has received, on behalf of the People of Gibraltar, a letter of condolence on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II from the City of Raleigh, North Carolina which became Gibraltar’s Sister City in November 2021.

A statement from the Government follows below:

In the letter, signed by Gibraltar and UK ambassadors from the City and Raleigh’s Mayor, the citizens of Raleigh expressed their respect and admiration for Her Late Majesty for her long standing devotion to public service. The City of Raleigh cancelled their own National Day celebrations and instead officials held a memorial gathering to remember The Queen.

TheChiefMinister,FabianPicardoKCMP, said:“I am grateful for the support that we have received from our SisterCityRaleigh in NorthCarolina and I have written back expressing our gratitude. The decision to cancel their own National Day celebration demonstrates the strong bond between our two Cities. I look forward to being able to welcome our counterparts from the City of Raleigh to Gibraltar in future so we can continue to strengthen our ties.





