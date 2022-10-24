ERS Increases Visiting Capacity

As from 26th of October, Elderly Residential Services visits will increase from 1 visitor at any given time to 2 visitors per visit. Visiting hours will be from 1pm to 6pm. 

A statement from the GHA follows below:

This decision has been taken together with the Director of Public Health, based on current low  levels of COVID-19 in the community and which are not resulting in hospital admissions. 

This decision will be kept under review by the COVID-19 Strategic Coordinating Group  throughout the winter. 

ERS strongly recommend that any friends and family with cold or flu-like symptoms do not visit  ERS, even if they are negative for COVID-19, in order to protect the safety and wellbeing of  residents. 



