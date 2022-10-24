Government Announces Relaunch Of Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival

Written by YGTV Team on 24 October 2022 .

Minister Vijay Daryanani has announced the relaunch of the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival. This will be the 8th edition after a two year break due to the Covid pandemic and will take place from 25th to 27th November 2022.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Government is pleased to welcome this prestigious event within the literary world back to Gibraltar with the help of The Gibunco Group as the event’s headline sponsor. This will allow the festival to take place with no cost to the tax payer. The Gibunco Group has sponsored all Literary Festivals since the first one took place in 2013.

Following on from past years, the three day long Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival will also include a school programme where a number of the international authors will attend schools around Gibraltar to speak to students about their books.

Minister for Business and Tourism, the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP said:“I am excited to welcome the return of the Gibunco International Literary Festival. At the same time, I am grateful to John A Bassadone for continuing with his family’s sponsorship of this event.We simply could not have held the Festival without his financial support. The previous seven events have been a huge success and built up a tremendous reputation in Literary circles. This also continues with the Government’s policy of attracting overnight event led tourism. I look forward to making further announcements on the festival, particularly relating to the authors who will be visiting, very soon”.

John A Bassadone said “We are absolutely delighted to continue supporting this event in the same way as my family has done for the last seven festivals. Events like these put Gibraltar on the map and it is a pleasure to support the Government’s vision on this”.

