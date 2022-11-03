Christmas Festival Of Lights 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 03 November 2022 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Gibraltar Electricity Authority are in the process of organising the Christmas Festival of Lights, taking place on Friday 18th November at 6.15pm at John Mackintosh Square.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The traditional switch on of the Christmas lights together with several performances from local groups is the perfect way to welcome the season of goodwill. Father Christmas and his elves will also be making a special appearance.

Following the switching-on ceremony, the illuminations will thereafter come on automatically, every day until Friday 6th January 2023.

A full programme of events will be released soon.



