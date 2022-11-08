Exercise Rocky Pigeon Takes Place This Week

Written by YGTV Team on 08 November 2022 .

The triannual exercise of Rocky Pigeon, which focuses on Gibraltar’s preparedness in a radiation emergency, will take place on Thursday 10thNovember. This is a joint exercise between HMGoG and MoD.

As in previous years, this will include ‘real time’ scenarios which will take place on the MOD estate, in particular the Naval Base, with the Strategic Coordination Group based at No6 Convent Place and the Tactical Coordination Group based in New Mole House.



Evacuation alarms may be sounded during the exercise and emergency service vehicles may be seen moving around the area. Members of the public can be re-assured that this exercise is a necessary part of our routine training and there is no need for them to take any action on hearing the alarms.



HMGoG, in conjunction with the Environmental Agency and MoD have produced an information booklet with advice on what to do in the extremely unlikely event of a Radiation Emergency at the Naval Base. The booklet is available on the following link: http://environmental-agency.gi/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Radiation-Emergency-Advice.pdf



Minister with responsibility for Civil Contingencies, Samantha Sacramento, said: “It is hugely important to continue with these exercises as this is an opportunity to learn if and how our plans can be improved. Gibraltar can never be too prepared even in the extremely unlikely event of a radiation emergency. I would also like to thank all the staff for all their planning ahead of this exercise and highlight the importance of the multiagency approach that is required for these types of exercises.”



Minister for the Environment, Prof John Cortes, as Chair of the Radiation Response Committee, said: “Even though there is an extremely minimal chance of a radiation emergency in Gibraltar, it is vital that these exercises are done in order to prevent any negative health and environmental impacts in such an eventuality.”



