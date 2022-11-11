Military Training Exercise Tomorrow

A Military training exercise called Exercise Calpe Keys will be taking place tomorrow 12 November from 0800 – 1630.

Soldiers will be seen transiting between Devil’s Tower Camp to Admiralty Tunnel via William’s Way during this period. They will also proceed to the Northern Defences in the afternoon, where they will be carrying out field craft activities. There will be no blanks or pyrotechnics used. The soldiers will then return to Devil’s Tower Camp.

The public should be aware that the soldiers will be transiting in full uniform with weapons (unloaded) during this period.