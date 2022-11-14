Parasol Foundation Scholarship Programme Recital

Written by YGTV Team on 14 November 2022 .

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD hosted a recital at City Hall featuring several recipients of the Parasol Foundation Scholarship Programme.

The recipients of the Scholarship Programme are as follows:



Aditya Dhanwani – Excellence Piano



Adele Caetano – Excellence Voice



Siddharth Lakhiani – Excellence Bassoon



Grace Peddler – Excellence Drums



Joseph Cortes – Promise and Potential



Luna Lee – Promise and Potential



The Programme also gives bursaries to students who have shown significant progress since the Programme started. The Bursary Recipients are:



Sarah Pereira



Bella Navas



Rohan Chugani



Viraj Nagrani



Also, the Scholarship Programme funds ensemble programmes, to include String Ensemble, Solfege Classes, Orchestra Class and Dance Classes. Some of the recipients performed in the Mayor’s Parlour to their families and Prof J Cortes, Minister for Culture, who attended to enjoy a beautiful recital by some very accomplished young musicians.



Karin Orsing, Trust Director of PFT Trustees Limited attended also to see the amazing progress the Programme Recipients have made.



The audience were also treated to a performance by the GAMPA players.





