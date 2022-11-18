OBE Gibraltar Association Attends Service Of Dedication At St Paul's Cathedral

The OBE Gibraltar Association recently attented the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire Service of Dedication in St Paul’s Cathedral on Wednesday 16th November.

A statement from the OBE Gibraltar Association follows below:

The OBE Gibraltar Association was well represented at The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire Service of Dedication in St Paul’s Cathedral on Wednesday 16th November. As is now customary, members of the OBE Gibraltar Association were allocated front row seats, a huge privilege, sitting next to the King of Arms of the Order, former Governor of Gibraltar Sir Robert Fulton, himself a member of the Gibraltar Association.

Following the Service all attended a lunch at the RAF Club, 128 Piccadilly, where they were joined by member of the Cayman Island and Falkland Island governments as personal guests of former Gibraltar Representative in London, Albert Poggio OBE.