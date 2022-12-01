IT&LD Escalation Into Industrial Action

Written by YGTV Team on 01 December 2022 .

Tomorrow a walkout by the IT&LD department is scheduled for 12.30pm outside the Ministry for Financial and Digital Services in Europort following what the GGCA describes as a breakdown in negotiations.

A statement from the GGCA follows below:

As previously reported in local media, on the 23rd May 2022, the GGCA declared a dispute against the GOG in respect of its IT&LD membership. This pertained to cybersecurity roles and responsibilities that were to be removed from IT&LD and given to the Ministry for Digital Services.



Industrial action was suspended to allow for negotiations with Minister Linares (for Industrial Relations) and Minister Isola (for Digital and Financial Services). However, the negotiations broke down last Tuesday, leaving the GGCA with no option but to escalate into industrial action.



Concerns from the membership that the cybersecurity responsibilities were being taken away from IT&LD in reality, in spite of a proposed way forward, were completely disregarded by Minister Isola. In addition, the request from the workforce to have key members of staff involved in policy meetings in order to provide expert advice on IT and Cybersecurity matters for the purpose of critical decision making was rejected entirely. This means that the Ministry will continue not to consult IT&LD experts and will continue to undermine IT&LD in any critical decision making process, as has been the case for the last 6 years.



This has been to the detriment of both IT&LD workers and, very worryingly, to the detriment of the taxpayer. To date, more than £20 million of taxpayers money has been spent by the Ministry for Digital Services, with very little to show for it, as can be seen (this week alone) by the failure to properly provide online services for the submission of tax returns.



Industrial action has commenced this week with a ‘go slow’ and the non answering of telephone calls to the department. A walkout is scheduled for 12.30pm on Friday 2nd December 2022 outside the Ministry for Financial and Digital Services in Europort.