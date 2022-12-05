Restoring Family Values – A Sense of Belonging 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 05 December 2022 .

By the Citizens Advice Bureau



Every year, in the run up to Christmas, the Citizens Advice Bureau Gibraltar (CAB) identifies how best we can help the community that we serve here in Gibraltar and launches awareness initiatives which, in the past, have included “Keep out of Debt at Christmas” (2011), “Tips for a Better Christmas” (2012), “Adopt a Grandparent for Christmas” (2013), “Improving lives – Brick by Brick Campaign (2014), “Staying Safe with Advice” (2016) and “Say Hello this Christmas - tackling loneliness” (2021).

This year we have decided to launch “Restoring Family Values – A sense of belonging” Campaign. The idea behind the campaign is to reinforce and restore family values and a sense of belonging using the perspective of the child. We’ll be engaging with kids from all ages and backgrounds and asking them what their opinion is on the importance of family.



This initiative is the result of numerous clients contacting the Bureau seeking assistance with family break ups, family problems, emotional problems within their family background and family relationships. Our aim is to create awareness in our community on the importance of family values giving people a sense of belonging and how we as an organisation can assist them through our confidential and free services.



Christmas is the time of the year in which we should reflect on the needs of others in our community, what better way to commence reflecting on our relationship with those closest to us? The lack of family values and sense of belonging is a social issue which has been growing and evident among the public over the past few years with social isolation. We see parents, carers/ guardians struggling, siblings falling out with each other, children fighting, separating parents using their children as ‘weapons’ against each other and many other similar issues coming through our doors.



As a society we seem to be ticking all the new boxes but forget the basic principles actioned by our ‘older generations’ whether great grandparents, grandparents, parents, guardians or carers. As a society we need to thrive on values such as respect, trust, support and love to become better people and a better society.



CAB will be outside Parliament (Piazza) on the 7th December as from 9:30 am raising awareness on family values and trying to increase the sense of belonging by defining and highlighting what family is through the eyes of children and how we as an organisation can assist our community to restore them if the need arises within a family setting.



For more information on our services please contact us: Tel: 20040006 Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or alternatively use our walk-in service by visiting us at 10 Governor’s Lane, Gibraltar.



