Ministry Of Equality Holds Induction Sessions For Mentors And Mentees Of The Fourth Cycle Of The Women’s Mentorship Programme

Written by YGTV Team on 07 December 2022 .

Having launched the fourth cycle of the Women’s Mentorship Programme, the Ministry of Equality has commenced the cycle with its initial induction programme for all participants.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The induction sessions, which were delivered by Marlene Dalli from the Ministry of Equality, were held for mentors and mentees who had been matched ahead of the start of the Programme.

The Programme, which continues to grow from strength to strength follows on from the success of the previous three cycles and has seen a total number of twenty mentees successfully matched on this occasion. This brings the total figure of mentees participating in the Programme since its inception to a hundred and nine.

The Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento MP, said: “This is one of the many successful initiatives developed by the Ministry for Equality and I am absolutely delighted that the Women’s Mentorship Programme continues its own successful journey as it now enters its fourth cycle. I am hugely indebted to the many experienced and successful mentors who have committed to taking part in the programme once again. Some of these mentors joined the programme at its inception in 2018 and I am very appreciative of their invaluable and generous support. I would also like to thank the new mentors who have similarly committed to sharing their expertise and experience with mentees. I am pleased to say that applicants come from diverse backgrounds and that there continues to be representation from both the private and public sector. The programme which offers the possibility of cross-sector learning can only prove instrumental in helping mentees develop both personal and professional skills. Additionally, the programme aims to ensure that there is greater gender diversity in the workplace, particularly in positions of leadership and management. More diverse teams in the workplace is not only a moral imperative but makes good business sense too. I would like to encourage anyone interested in taking part in a future cycle of the programme to reach out to my team at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ”.