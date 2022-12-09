Gibraltar Music Hall Of Fame Now Accepting Nominations

Written by YGTV Team on 09 December 2022 .

The Gibraltar Music Hall Of Fame is accepting nominations for 2023.

A statement from the Gibraltar Music Hall Of Fame follows below:

The Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame Committee can confirm that preparations for the 2023 Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony are well underway!

Inductees for the 2023 Class are being discussed but the Committee are seeking feedback from the Gibraltarian public for any nominations.

The Committee can be reached via email on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and ask those nominating to give a brief description as to why they feel their nominee is worthy of being a part of the Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame.



