Re-Appointment Of Commissioner Of Police

Written by YGTV Team on 09 December 2022 .

His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE DL, on the recommendation of the Gibraltar Police Authority and in consultation with the Chief Minister, has today re appointed Mr Richard Ullger as Commissioner of Police.

A statement from the Office of the Governor follows below:

The Governor and Mr Ullger, who met today, agreed that Commissioner Ullger will continue to serve, subject to the relevant terms and conditions, until the end of April 2025.

In congratulating the Commissioner on this extension of his appointment the Governor said that he has much enjoyed working with Mr Ullger during a period when the Royal Gibraltar Police has continued to demonstrate immense professionalism in meeting the requirements of the community it serves. The Governor has been especially pleased with the way in which Mr Ullger has led the Royal Gibraltar Police in implementing a comprehensive reform programme, which has recently received the full support and approval of His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary, Fire and Rescue Services.

Recognising the excellent work the RGP does, the Governor said “My admiration for the men and women of the Royal Gibraltar Police remains immense. The policing challenge gets greater day by day and yet our policemen and women in uniform, and those who support them, are better trained than ever, and eager to serve and protect the community that places its trust in their professionalism. Our community rightly expects its police force to be of the highest possible quality and the Chief Minister and I will continue to do all we can to ensure that the Commissioner and the RGP are properly supported in all that they do for all of us who have the pleasure in calling Gibraltar our home”.





