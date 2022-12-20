Gibraltar Disability Society And Little Smiles Fund St Martin’s School Christmas Party

Written by YGTV Team on 20 December 2022 .

The Gibraltar Disability Society and Little Smiles funded this year’s Christmas Party at St Martin’s School.

A statement from the Gibraltar Disability Society follows below:

Little Smiles have been long standing sponsors of the party but with 107 pupils now at the school the Disability Society wanted to offer support by funding this year’s presents.

Lesley Chadwick from Little Smiles said it was great to work with the Disability Society to bring about the Christmas parties that are always looked forward to by the children of St Martin’s. Debbie Borastero chairperson of the Disability Society agreed that it was one of the highlights of the year and the Committee of the Society were delighted to be involved with this year’s festivities. Dawn Holmes, Head Teacher from St Martin’s thanked both charities for funding the parties and went on to say that ‘working together makes us stronger and gives better opportunities to the children that need the most help’. Debbie and Lesley thanked Dawn for her kind words, agreeing that both long standing charities have a history of working together to improve the lives of those children and adults with disabilities in our community.





