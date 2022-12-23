Government Christmas Donation To GHITA

Written by YGTV Team on 23 December 2022 .

The Government of Gibraltar has made its annual donation to a local charity instead of sending official Christmas cards. A total of £3000 has been donated to the Gibraltar Hearing Issues and Tinnitus Association (GHITA) to further their important work in supporting those with hearing issues.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘I am delighted to make this donation to GHITA, who do important work throughout the year to support those with hearing issues and raise awareness among the wider community.’





