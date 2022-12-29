Air Traffic Control Issues “Now Resolved”

Written by YGTV Team on 29 December 2022 .

The Government has this evening said that it is pleased to confirm that it is informed by the MOD that the issues affecting communications at the Air Traffic Control Tower are now resolved. Flights will operate normally from Gibraltar Airport tomorrow. Further details on the issues that arose and more permanent solutions to ensure no repetition of these communications issues is expected from the MOD. In the interim, the Government will further withhold payment on the Commercial Use agreement in respect of the downtime suffered these past forty eight hours.

The main communications system is still down but an alternative has been accepted by CAA and MAA whilst a full repair is effected and greater redundancies and resilience is provided.