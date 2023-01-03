Royal Gibraltar Regiment Association (RGRA) – Club Premises Refurbishment

The RGRA club in Irish Town temporarily closed their doors on 31st December to enable a complete refurbishment of the premises to begin in early 2023.

A statement from the RGRA follows below:

Although the club in its current form has served the local veteran community well for over two decades, the premises are looking somewhat tired and in need of a major revamp. The aim behind the refurbishment is not only to provide modern and fit for purpose facilities for members but also to encourage membership amongst the younger veterans and serving personnel as well.

Planning approval was recently granted for the new design which envisages the demolition of internal walls and a dilapidated patio building which will open up the internal area and make better and more functional use of the space. This will include a new entrance lobby, main hall, bar, kitchen and toilets. (see photos below).

It is also the intention to create a much-needed recruiting office within the complex. This would not only provide the Regiment with a visible and functional base amongst the community but also serve to introduce would-be recruits to the regimental family and early exposure to its values and ethos. Recruiting is an ongoing challenge, and having this facility in such a prominent location, would help keep the Regiment and the Armed Forces in general very much in the public eye.

The Associations Chairman, Major (Retired) Freddie Pitto ED, who will be overseeing the refurbishment commented –“we strongly believe that it is only through a major refurbishment of the type envisaged, that we will be able to make the club attractive to new members and thus to secure its long-term future. We want to provide more facilities to the Junior Ranks of the Regiment and become the nexus for both retired and serving personnel and indeed for the wider Armed Forces community in Gibraltar”.

Following selection of tenders, it is envisaged the contractors will begin works on site in February and last for around 10-12 months. In the meantime, the RGRA have come to an agreement with the Casino Calpe to allow members to use their facilities in the mornings until the refurb is complete.