Bilingual Language Study Callout for Participants

Written by YGTV Team on 12 January 2023 .

A bilingual language study and a public lecture will be on offer at the John Mackintosh Hall later this month, delivered by representatives of the University of Valladolid Language Acquisition Lab, (UVALAL), who will be visiting Gibraltar.

This is the second visit by the UVALAL, which is continuing its research focusing on English and Spanish bilingual acquisition. The UVALAL makes use of linguistic theory, as well as spontaneous and experimental data, to account for different linguistic phenomena that are related to language contact situations.



The study requires the participation of people aged 18 and over who are available for a couple of hours the week of 23rd to the 27th January 2023. For Further information and for anyone wishing to sign up please email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Additionally, a public lecture will be given by Raquel Fernandez Fuertes from the University of Valladolid titled ‘Bilingualism from the outside and from the inside’. The talk will be held at the Charles Hunt Room, John Mackintosh Hall, on Monday 23rd January 2023 at 6.30pm.



The talk is free to attend, but you will need to book your place by obtaining tickets from Buytickets.gi.



For further information, please contact GCS on 20075669.



