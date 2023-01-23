PossAbilities And Special Olympics Gibraltar Announce Collaboration

Written by YGTV Team on 23 January 2023 .

PossAbilities and Special Olympics Gibraltar have announced their collaboration on bringing their respective organizations to work together.

A spokesperson for Special Olympics Gibraltar and PossAbilities Gibraltar said: "This collaboration will see PossAbilities members having a platform of opportunity to join and train along side Special Olympics Gibraltar creating opportunities for future Special Olympics Gibraltar Athletes and provide cohesive sport and recreational activities to the neurodiverse community and to persons with supported needs and disabilities."