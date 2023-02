Military Training Exercises 2nd to 3rd February

Written by YGTV Team on 01 February 2023 .

Military training exercises will be conducted on 2nd to 3rd February from 8pm – 3:30am.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Throughout this period, soldiers will be patrolling from Buffadero, through Jews Gate, along Queens Road including Signal Station Road.

The public should be aware that the soldiers will be transiting in full uniform with weapons (unloaded) during this period.