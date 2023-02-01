“Limited Consultation” On Trade Union Legislation, Says GFSB

Written by YGTV Team on 01 February 2023 .

The Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses (GFSB) says it would like to clarify the statement made by Minister Linares “which implies that the GFSB had been consulted” prior to the implementation of new legislation making the recognition of trade unions mandatory in Gibraltar.

A statement continued: “The GFSB were not part of any “detailed consultation process” as stated in the Government press release. In 2020, the GFSB were proactive in responding to the first draft of the Command Paper for regulations to provide for the recognition of Trade Unions and made representations to Government regarding its concerns, but was not engaged in any detailed consultation by Government at that time. The GFSB is aware of the manifesto commitment and gave some recommendations but do not agree with the implementation of this legislation.



“Neither the GFSB, nor the business community more generally, were given any reasonable notice that these Regulations were due to come into effect. These new Regulations form part of a number of pieces of draft legislation that affect the day to day operation of local small businesses have recently become law or given effect at very short notice. There has been no mention of the implementation of these new Regulations for nearly three years, but this week many local business owners woke up to discover that they had been landed with yet more burdens. With many businesses struggling with the dual challenges of post-pandemic recovery and Brexit uncertainty, it is important, now more than ever, for fair notice of legislative change to be given.



“The GFSB does note that some of the concerns highlighted by the Federation in 2020 have been addressed and that changes to the draft bill proposed by the GFSB have been incorporated into the final law. Those changes do reduce the impact of the new Regulations, particularly on smaller businesses.”



