Poetry Collection By Jonathan Teuma (Yanito) Now On Sale

Written by YGTV Team on 01 February 2023 .

The first collection of poems by Jonathan Teuma (stage name ‘Yanito’) is now on sale at the Gibraltar Heritage Trust bookshop in John Mackintosh Square.

The book, titled ‘¡A-slam-baba-luba…a-slam-bam-bú!’, contains poems in English, Spanish and Llanito and includes pieces on Gibraltar, local culture and language, politics, and love. It also contains specially commissioned illustrations by Keiron Peralta.



The book was launched at a highly entertaining event at the Calpe Rowing Club last Saturday which saw Teuma involve the audience in choosing which poems to recite. It was also reviewed by YGTV recently: https://www.yourgibraltartv.com/blogs/26897-a-slam-baba-luba-a-slam-bam-bu-powerful-slam-poetry-hits-the-page