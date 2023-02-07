New Addition To The Firearms Team

Written by YGTV Team on 07 February 2023 .

PC Gaivizo has returned to Gibraltar after completing an eight week course in the Ministry of Defence Police Training Centre in Southwick Park, Portsmouth. PC Gaivizo, can now perform Armed Response duties within the Gibraltar Defence Police.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Chief of Gibraltar Defence Police, Rob Allen was pleased to announce the return of female officer, PC Gaivizo, after completing an eight week course in the Ministry of Defence Police Training Centre in Southwick Park, Portsmouth.

During the firearms module, PC Gaivizo, who has only been an officer for the last eight months, received training in weapon handling, shooting skills, less lethal options and tactics: In scenario-based training (in buildings, vehicles and open areas), this will allow officers to demonstrate critical decision-making in a pressured timeframe.

The training includes first aid, from basic to post incident management. Officers are also trained on how to use negotiating skills and how to deal with vulnerable people.

Students are assessed against performance criteria contained within the National Police Firearms Training Curriculum; they must successfully complete all elements in order to pass the course. Students experiencing difficulties will be given a specific development plan in order to meet their individual learner needs.

Having successfully completed the Firearms Initial Course, PC Gaivizo, can now perform Armed Response duties within the Gibraltar Defence Police.



