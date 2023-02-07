Multi-Agency Live Exercise (LIVEX)

Written by YGTV Team on 07 February 2023 .

Throughout this coming Thursday 9th February, a Government-led multi-agency live exercise (LIVEX) will take place in various locations across Gibraltar both on land and at sea.

The LIVEX will practice and test the emergency services, other responding agencies and the military. The public may notice increased numbers of first responders (some using flashing lights and sirens). Pyrotechnics and blank ammunition will also be used but will not impact on the public in any way.



The exercise is expected to be complete by 5pm on Thursday 9th February.



Minister for Civil Contingencies, Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘Exercises like this are an important opportunity to test Gibraltar’s co-ordination of a multi-agency response. Working through a scenario as we would if it were real allows us to identify areas that can be improved, as well as where we do well. I’d like to thank all agencies and volunteers who are involved in the planning and execution of this important exercise.’



