Minister for Housing Accepts Invitation from Action for Housing

Written by YGTV Team on 07 February 2023 .

The Minister for Housing says he has noted the public invitation from Action for Housing and has accepted it.

Minister for Housing, Steven Linares, said: ‘I accept the invitation from Action for Housing. We will fix a date as soon as possible after Parliament next week for the visit. I have no doubt we will all be disappointed to see some of the ways in which people continue to live and that we should continue our work to change that in a lasting and meaningful way by building rental housing for the elderly and affordable housing, which is the best use of taxpayers’ money. I will be interested to hear what Action for Housing want to tell me and hope that they will keep their minds open to our arguments also.’



