Net Zero Delivery Body Meeting

Written by YGTV Team on 08 February 2023 .

Gibraltar Net Zero Delivery Body (NZDB), chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, met for the third time this morning at No 6 Convent Place.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Minister for Environment Prof John Cortes and Minister for Transport Paul Balban also participated, as well as senior officials from across Government departments, agencies and authorities.

The Board reviewed the recommendations from the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Committee and the Review of recommendations from the Renewable Energy Committee and received an update on the Data & Reporting Committee. The Board then reviewed the progress made against the Gibraltar Climate Change Strategy and agreed steps forward.

The Board agreed the importance of working towards specific projects, with workstreams focussing on reducing energy consumption, improving energy efficiency and encouraging the use of alternative transport options. The Board considered the need for holistic planning across the short, medium and long term implementation of the Strategy, and what this means for Gibraltar’s infrastructure, demands and requirements at each stage.

A strategy for the roll out of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure was approved, outlining how the demand for EV charging will be met as industry moves to phase out traditional internal combustion engines. A Commitment was made to explore offshorewind possibilities in detail as part of the renewable energy strategy, and significant projects in respect of solar are also planned and in progress. A recurring theme throughout the meeting was the need for greater education and awareness and it was agreed that a working group would be established to increase and improve public engagement on climate change.

The NZDB is next scheduled to meet on Thursday 16th May.

The Minister for Environment, Prof John Cortes, said: ‘Today’s Net Zero Delivery Body meeting confirmed important progress has been made by the working groups towards the implementation of a number of strands of the Gibraltar Climate Change Strategy. We are just at the beginning and there is significant work to be done that will amount to real change over a number of years.’

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, said: ‘Itis important that the Board meets in this way to work towards meeting targets within set timeframes and to draw together expertise as we work holistically to explore all possible avenues for progress.’





