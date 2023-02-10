GHA Inaugurates New ENT and Audiology Suite

Written by YGTV Team on 10 February 2023 .

The GHA has inaugurated its new ENT and Audiology Suite at St Bernard’s Hospital. Part of a major review of the GHA’s estate, the new ENT Suite provides “world-class facilities that will revolutionize the services available to patients in Gibraltar.”

The ENT and Audiology Suite will be able to provide the following services locally:



Otology Service



Hearing loss



Tinnitus



Dizziness/Vertigo



Ear infections



Complex Otology (Ear surgery) - undertaken locally to reduce long stays in UK.



Head & Neck Service



Head & Neck Skin Cancer Management



Benign & Malignant (Cancer) (Head & Neck and Thyroid)



Provision of local surgical H&N and Thyroid services



Diagnosis of Voice disorders Provision of combined SLT/ENT clinics.



Rhinology & Paediatric ENT



Manages nose and sinus conditions in both adults and children Management of patients with loss of smell and allergy conditions



Hearing concerns & Speech Delay in children



Paediatric conditions including Airway assessment, Apnoeas & Recurrent infections Combined Paediatric Voice & Swallowing Clinics (ENT/SLT)



Paediatric & ENT MDT



Consultant ENT Surgeon, Mr Julian Danino, said: “Today marks a very important day for our patients and the GHA; after a four year journey due to the Covid19 pandemic, we now have top of the range facilities where we will be able to offer services to our community that have previously been done in the UK. I would like to thank the GHA in supporting, investing and implementing this Vision as this will mean the GHA professionals will be able to deliver a higher level of quality care to our patients locally.”



Director General, Prof Patrick Geoghegan, said: “I’m extremely proud of this new ENT and Audiology Suite. It is without a doubt the best such facility I’ve seen in my long career. This is another facet of the GHA’s Reset, Restart & Recover strategy which will make accessing treatment for our patients much easier and in an environment that they are used to. We have great professionals within the GHA to ensure the success of the ENT and Audiology Suite, and I’m sure this will be beneficial addition for all those who require treatment.”



Minister for Health, Albert Isola, said: “The result of this investment means less patients, especially children, will not need to be referred to the UK for treatment. To be able to offer these treatments in Gibraltar is a great step in the right direction.”



