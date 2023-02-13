Government: "Gibraltar Is Fully Compliant With The 2018 Memorandum Of Understanding On Tobacco And Other Products"

Written by YGTV Team on .

The Government has issued a statement highlighting that Gibraltar is in “full compliance with the terms of the 2018 Memorandum of Understanding on Tobacco and other Products”.  

A statement from the Government follows below:

Contrary to reports in some media, citing unnamed, anonymous sources, Gibraltar is in full  compliance with the terms of the 2018 Memorandum of Understanding on Tobacco and other  Products.  

The memorandum on tobacco specifically limits the difference between the retail price of tobacco  in Gibraltar and in Spain as well as providing for exchange of information mechanisms concerning  tobacco importation and sales. This information is obviously commercially sensitive and therefore  confidential. 

In fact, although the said Memorandum of Understanding is no longer in effect, Gibraltar has  honoured all aspects of it and has not failed to continue to increase tobacco prices to give effect  to the 32% differential agreed from Spanish prices. 

Additionally, Gibraltar law enforcement has not failed to provide any information requested from  them by Spanish colleagues or to cooperate when asked to do so. 

The media reports in question furthermore completely misunderstands the figures of the latest  revision to the Tobacco Zone legislation, asserting that a commercial quantity of 200 cartons  (40,000 cigarettes) is generally permitted in Gibraltar when that figure is in fact 10 cartons (2,000  cigarettes). In the restricted areas, the permitted quantity is 3 cartons, not 60 cartons as they  publish.  

Both HM Customs and the RGP are actively enforcing anti-smuggling legislation in Gibraltar with  arrests and seizures being effected regularly.  

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: “We are at a sensitive stage of  negotiations and the public in Gibraltar should not be surprised to see certain sections of the media  in Spain being used to seek to increase pressure on the Government in the negotiations. His  Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar will never fail to comply with its legal obligations and will not  fail to cooperate with law enforcement colleagues. It is ludicrous for any media anywhere to  suggest the contrary and we whilst we will not usually comment on anonymous badmouthing of  Gibraltar in Spain, we will not permit our compliance with obligations and the good name of our  law enforcement officers to be besmirched in this way.”

 

share with Whatsapp