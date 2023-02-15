Unite Education Branch Express Solidarity and Support With Targets Of Online Abuse

Written by YGTV Team on 15 February 2023 .

The Education Branch of Unite Gibraltar says it is “dismayed” to hear that there has been another “gratuitous online attack” on the local teaching profession.

A spokesperson said: “There is no place for abuse and hostility towards anyone in their work place and the educational setting is no different. Every member of staff has the right to carry out their work duties whilst being treated with the respect and dignity that they deserve and without fear of being attacked.



“We stand together in solidarity with our colleagues who have been the target of this abuse and add our voice to the call for a thorough investigation that is backed by the full force of the law.”