RGP Officer Visits St Bernard’s Lower Primary

Written by YGTV Team on 15 February 2023 .

An RGP officer was invited to St Bernard’s Lower Primary School to talk about community heroes this morning.

PC Nicholas Ramagge talked to the five and six-year-olds in Year 1, explaining the role of the police and showing them the equipment officers use – such as the custodian helmet, radios and handcuffs.



Nick, who works in the RGP's Community Policing Team, said: “We discussed how the police serve and help the community.



“It was good fun and the kids were really receptive. I got a lot of hugs and that’s always great.”



