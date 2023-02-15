Unite “Questions Morrisons’ Practices”

Written by YGTV Team on 15 February 2023 .

Unite the union has today raised questions about Morrisons’ practices. The union says the store has re-deployed staff from the UK, “with the intent of seeking to break the on-going strike action.”

A statement continued: “The union has been made aware that Morrisons is re-deploying staff from the UK to replace striking employees. Not only are Morrisons flying in UK workers to replace the roles of striking workers locally, the mockery of the situation is that those employees being redeployed are working alongside local colleagues but are however being paid £2 an hour more. This disparity is one of the main reasons for the current dispute. There will also be significant costs associated with flying over and accommodating these UK colleagues.



“We have also been informed that they are now using untrained staff at the deli, this move by Morrisons is not only putting these workers at risk but it is also contrary to safe working practices. These developments call into serious question the employer’s desire to resolve this dispute and once again Unite calls upon Morrisons to get back around the negotiating table.



“Workers in Morrisons in Gibraltar have been on strike since 30 January in a dispute over a measly 2.4 per cent pay increase (20p an hour), when the retailer’s underlying profits for last year were a massive £828 million. Workers in Gibraltar earn around £2 per hour less than their counterparts in the UK for undertaking the same job.”



YGTV understands that two members of staff have been brought over from the UK by Morrisons: an Ops Manager and one trained member of the butchery staff in an attempt to relieve current pressures on the managerial team and continue providing customers a service. It is understood that these are salaried roles and that therefore these individuals are not being remunerated under an hourly rate.