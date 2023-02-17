Gibraltar Morocco Business Association Invited to Celebration Hosted by British Ambassador to Morocco

Gibraltar Morocco Business Association executive members were among the invited dignitaries to a celebration for the anniversary of the UK-Morocco Association Agreement hosted by British Ambassador to Morocco.

Last night, His Excellency Sir Simon Martin, Ambassador of Great Britain to the Kingdom of Morocco invited guests to join him in the celebration of the second anniversary of the implementation of the Agreement establishing an Association between the Kingdom of Morocco and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The celebration took place in Casablanca.



The UK Minister of Trade, His Excellency Nigel Huddleston was among the ambassador’s most prestigious guests. Minister Huddleston is currently visiting Morocco where he has been amazed by the exponential and palpable economic growth of Morocco. Among his official visits has been a visit to Tanger Med port -the largest port in Africa- describing it as: “a wonderful embodiment of Morocco’s status as a Gateway to Africa”.



A statement continued: “The Gibraltar Morocco Business Association (GMBA) was also represented at Ambassador Martin’s celebration by both its executive members, Mr Steven Marin and Mr Ibrahim Krikaz, who run the GMBA office in Tangier and work tirelessly to create the best possible conditions for the Gibraltar business community to access the Moroccan emerging market in the safest and most efficient way possible. The evening gave the GMBA an opportunity to discuss with the British Ambassador as well as with the UK Consul General Mr Tom Hill and the team working at the UK Export Finance credit agency in Casablanca, how much the business community of Gibraltar wishes to accompany the UK in its effort to increase trade between the UK and Morocco and indeed to take a direct part in this exciting venture.



“The presence of H.E Minister Huddleston together with GMBA executive members was the ideal opportunity to offer him two commemorative £5 coins produced by the Gibraltar National Mint under the initiative of the GMBA, made in tribute of the contribution and often the lifeline given by Morocco to Gibraltar from 1721 to date. These coins where officially launched last Wednesday 8th February at the Donabo Royal botanic gardens in Tangier and hosted by the gracious Lala Malika, member of the Royal Alaoui family of Morocco.



“This event shows without a doubt that the United Kingdom is extremely motivated to see its commercial collaboration with Morocco increase dramatically and the GMBA’s presence reaffirms its determination in strengthening its commercial ties with the Kingdom of Morocco together with the UK representatives present in Casablanca and all over the country.”