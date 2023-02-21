Youth Day Committee Gets Ready to Bring You This Year’s Event

Written by YGTV Team on 21 February 2023 .

Last weekend over 20 members from the Dolphin Youth Club took part in a residential with the aim of planning and organising this year’s Youth Day Event.

The group of teenagers took responsibility as part of the planning committee, demonstrating great initiative and leadership skills whilst working together to organise the event.



A statement continued: “Organising an event like Youth Day can be a challenging but rewarding experience. It allows young people to develop valuable skills such as teamwork, confidence, independence, problem-solving, communication, and organization, while also empowering them to take an active role in their community.



“The event was a great opportunity for the young people to bond, develop their planning skills, and have fun.



“Save the date, join us at this year’s Youth Day on Friday 14th April as from 4pm at the John Macintosh Hall. It will be a special one as the Gibraltar Youth Service celebrate their 60-year anniversary. An event full of fun, stalls, workshops, music and games and celebrations, coming together to recognise and empower young people in the community.



“The organising team are also excited to offer a special promotion for the first 100 teenagers who attend the event - a ‘School is Out’ BBQ party this summer! That's right, you can enjoy delicious food and great company, plus, the first 100 people to arrive will also receive a Youth Day goody bag filled with fun surprises.



“Are you a youth or cultural organisation? Would you like to participate in this year’s Youth Day? Please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .”