Fireside Chat Series to Mark International Women’s Day

Written by YGTV Team on 21 February 2023 .

The Ministry of Equality, together with the Gibraltar Garrison Library, will be marking this year’s International Women’s Day with a fireside chat on the 1st March with discussion theme, ‘Where are the women of Gibraltar?’

The aim of this event is to generate a conversation around the representation of women both historically and in the present in a way that is both inclusive and participatory. This will offer the opportunity to reflect on what more can be done to amplify the voices of women and to further raise women’s visibility further to ensure that we continue working towards achieving gender parity.



The event, which includes a Q & A, is open to the public and audience participation is very much welcomed and encouraged.



The event will take place on Wednesday 1st March at the Garrison Library. Doors will open at 5:45pm and the event will begin at 6pm. The event is free but registration is necessary. Early registration for this event is strongly advised as there is limited seating available. Please advise of any accessibility requirements when registering at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



The event is the first of a series of fireside chats on various gender equality issues that will be organised by the Ministry of Equality.



Dr. Jennifer Ballantine Perera, Director of the Garrison library, said: “This is a great opportunity to begin the conversation of how and why women have historically been underrepresented in Gibraltar. It will be a chance to discuss those issues, but also hear from guests what they believe is most important to them. This initiative in partnership with the Ministry for Equality is a very good step in the right direction, and shows the need for work there is still to do in terms of visibility for women in Gibraltar. Hopefully we can bring those issues to light over the course of various fireside chats in coming months, and encourage people to share their stories and experiences with us too”.



Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, said: ”I am looking forward to hosting this fireside conversation and launching the first in the series of such discussions on International Women’s Day. Our starting point at this first event will be an exploration of the representation and visibility of women from a historical angle which will be followed by an opportunity to reflect upon the impact of the under-representation of women and what can be done to address it. I look forward to hearing from the audience first-hand in what will be an interactive event. More importantly, this will be the first of a series of events which will continue the conversation throughout the course of the year and beyond the events marking International Women’s Day 2023. This will continue the work we undertake as part of the Ministry’s Gender Equality Strategy. The event is open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.”



